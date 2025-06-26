Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after buying an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,188.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 253,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 249,951 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ESGV opened at $107.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

