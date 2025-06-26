Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.12% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,223 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 5,232,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after acquiring an additional 151,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $406,042.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,055 shares in the company, valued at $40,502,093.85. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARWR opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

