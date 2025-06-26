DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DigitalOcean worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,434,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,365,000 after purchasing an additional 117,133 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,628,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,407 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 105,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 89,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $47.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.69%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $92,962.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,592,697.62. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.