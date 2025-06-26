Reviewing Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) & Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hexcel and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel 6.60% 10.36% 5.76% Teledyne Technologies 14.37% 9.95% 6.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Hexcel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hexcel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Hexcel has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hexcel and Teledyne Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel $1.90 billion 2.36 $132.10 million $1.51 36.93 Teledyne Technologies $5.67 billion 4.11 $819.20 million $17.50 28.43

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hexcel. Teledyne Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexcel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hexcel and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel 1 7 3 0 2.18 Teledyne Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Hexcel presently has a consensus target price of $61.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $554.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Hexcel.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Hexcel on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets fabrics, multi-axials, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and rail transportation. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, rotorcraft blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in rotorcraft blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings; and RF interference control products for military and aerospace applications. This segment also provides interference control materials, structural composites, and services; dielectric absorber foams; magnetic absorbers; and thermoplastics for commercial and defense applications. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers cooled and uncooled infrared or thermal products, including sensors, camera cores, and camera systems; high-resolution, low-dose X-ray sensors, high-power microwave, and high-energy X-ray subsystems; and instruments for the measurement of physical properties and maritime products; as well as develops and manufactures multi-spectrum electro-optic/infrared imaging systems and associated products, such as lasers, optics, and radars, CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive detectors), and unmanned air and ground systems. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring, control, and electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, general aviation batteries, and other components; and onboard avionics systems and ground-based applications, aircraft data and connectivity solutions, hardware systems, and software applications. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

