Wealth Effects LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $57,303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,487 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,050,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

