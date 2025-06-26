Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2,071.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 292.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

