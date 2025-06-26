Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank boosted its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Security National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Vitesse Energy worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $866.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTS shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

