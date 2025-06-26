Wealth Effects LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after buying an additional 753,783 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,686,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,173,000 after buying an additional 138,344 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $68.92.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
