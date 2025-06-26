Security National Bank Lowers Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Security National Bank trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

