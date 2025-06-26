Wealth Effects LLC Sells 499 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 216.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 678,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 464,266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

