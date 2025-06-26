Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 650 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,756,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,366,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $23.34 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.91.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.