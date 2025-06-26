Security National Bank Sells 28,619 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,619 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $435,786,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $155,407,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $221.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.79. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

