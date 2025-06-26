Security National Bank Purchases 1,764 Shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 1,067.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DLX stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Deluxe Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $701.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deluxe

About Deluxe

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.