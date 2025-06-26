500 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,110. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

