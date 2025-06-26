SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares accounts for 1.5% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.34% of International Bancshares worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. International Bancshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

