TSA Wealth Managment LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after buying an additional 389,576 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

