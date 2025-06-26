iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.7% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,464,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

