TSA Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,926,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 206,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,587,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,540.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 160,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,595,000 after buying an additional 158,569 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VV opened at $281.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.72 and a 200-day moving average of $267.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

