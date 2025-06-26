TSA Wealth Managment LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.