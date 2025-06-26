TSA Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.08% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. 5T Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Price Performance

HYDB opened at $47.19 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

