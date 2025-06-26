Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is SOL Capital Management CO’s 3rd Largest Position

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $23,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $222.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $223.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.