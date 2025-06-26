TSA Wealth Managment LLC Has $636,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3156 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

