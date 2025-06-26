Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.52 and last traded at $104.28, with a volume of 1343422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.83.

The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,449.20. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Swedbank AB increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 210.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 25.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $2,370,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

