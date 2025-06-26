Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.42 and last traded at $152.34, with a volume of 936119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.12.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,244,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

