Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.37 and last traded at $127.42, with a volume of 255690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.25.

Cable One Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $738.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,652. The trade was a 7.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

