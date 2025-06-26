Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 171689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKPNY

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 2.3%

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.