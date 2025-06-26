Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.51 and last traded at C$33.40, with a volume of 331353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Element Fleet Management to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.38.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFN

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.0%

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The company has a market cap of C$9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,781.10. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$314,777.10. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.