Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) CEO Buys $14,280.00 in Stock

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Christopher Hanna bought 3,000 shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $14,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,873.20. This represents a 22.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Christopher Hanna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, May 20th, Mark Christopher Hanna bought 2,001 shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $10,165.08.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 8.6%

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.48 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.90% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.