Andrew Jensen Buys 1,000,000 Shares of The Agency Group Australia Limited (ASX:AU1) Stock

The Agency Group Australia Limited (ASX:AU1 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Jensen acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($11,038.96).
Agency Group Australia Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Agency Group Australia
