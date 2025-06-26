Andrew Jensen Buys 1,000,000 Shares of The Agency Group Australia Limited (ASX:AU1) Stock

The Agency Group Australia Limited (ASX:AU1 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Jensen acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($11,038.96).

Agency Group Australia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Agency Group Australia

The Agency Group Australia Limited engages in the real estate business in Australia. It operates through Real Estate and Property Services, and Mortgage Origination Services segments. The company sells residential properties and offers property management services under The Agency and Sell Lease Property brand names.

