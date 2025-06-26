Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.42 and last traded at $104.23, with a volume of 1513787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Crown Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 412.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,568,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,732,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Crown by 114.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,476,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,798,000 after purchasing an additional 788,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 674,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

