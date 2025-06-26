BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.46 and last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 147753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.00.

About BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a Canadian preferred shares index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

