Brett Matthew Hall Purchases 7,415 Shares of Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Matthew Hall bought 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $20,020.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,939.70. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Matthew Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Brett Matthew Hall acquired 6,007 shares of Immuneering stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $14,597.01.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Immuneering Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMRX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

