Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) CEO Purchases $12,000.00 in Stock

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Abizer Gaslightwala bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,713.60. This represents a 3.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Abizer Gaslightwala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Abizer Gaslightwala bought 5,203 shares of Akari Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $6,035.48.

On Monday, June 23rd, Abizer Gaslightwala bought 943 shares of Akari Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $1,084.45.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Akari Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile



Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

