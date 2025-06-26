Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $395,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

