Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $918,981.18. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,503,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after purchasing an additional 690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $477,454,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,484,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 160,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,483,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $199,961,000 after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $79.53 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.