Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Victoria’s Secret & Co. to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Victoria’s Secret & Co.
|$6.23 billion
|$165.00 million
|9.47
|Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors
|$5.94 billion
|$362.55 million
|52.43
Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Victoria’s Secret & Co.
|3
|5
|4
|0
|2.08
|Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors
|870
|4915
|5299
|112
|2.42
Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Victoria’s Secret & Co.
|2.69%
|37.76%
|4.62%
|Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors
|-6.37%
|2.23%
|1.43%
Risk & Volatility
Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.
