Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Victoria’s Secret & Co. to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.23 billion $165.00 million 9.47 Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors $5.94 billion $362.55 million 52.43

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret & Co. 3 5 4 0 2.08 Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors 870 4915 5299 112 2.42

This is a summary of current recommendations for Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret & Co. 2.69% 37.76% 4.62% Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors -6.37% 2.23% 1.43%

Risk & Volatility

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

