MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) versus Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Critical Contrast

Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) and MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and MKS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erayak Power Solution Group $30.30 million 2.93 -$1.12 million N/A N/A MKS $3.65 billion 1.82 $190.00 million $3.35 29.45

Profitability

MKS has higher revenue and earnings than Erayak Power Solution Group.

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and MKS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A MKS 6.21% 20.67% 5.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Erayak Power Solution Group and MKS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 MKS 0 2 9 1 2.92

MKS has a consensus target price of $130.82, indicating a potential upside of 32.59%. Given MKS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MKS is more favorable than Erayak Power Solution Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Erayak Power Solution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of MKS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MKS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Erayak Power Solution Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKS has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MKS beats Erayak Power Solution Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments. The VSD segment provides foundational technology solutions, including pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, and vacuum technology. The PSD segment offers range of solutions, which include lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, optical elements, systems for flexible PCB laser processing, and laser-based systems, as well as high density interconnect PCB and package manufacturing. The MSD segment develops, process, and manufactures technologies comprising advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing for chemistry, equipment, software, and services markets, as well as high-technology applications. In addition, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as websites, including product catalogs. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

