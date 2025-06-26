Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,433 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian PR LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $6,267,000. Amundi increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,174,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 385,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 215,074 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd now owns 740,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $25.25.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

