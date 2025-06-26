Critical Review: DeFi Technologies (DEFT) vs. Its Competitors

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) is one of 260 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DeFi Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies 62.45% 171.79% 18.71% DeFi Technologies Competitors -368.14% -109.33% -21.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $40.30 million -$28.50 million 9.93 DeFi Technologies Competitors $1.20 billion $31.94 million -13.07

Risk & Volatility

DeFi Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies. DeFi Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

DeFi Technologies has a beta of 5.25, indicating that its share price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeFi Technologies’ peers have a beta of -13.72, indicating that their average share price is 1,472% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DeFi Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 DeFi Technologies Competitors 442 2051 4539 215 2.62

DeFi Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 117.01%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 24.27%. Given DeFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DeFi Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.