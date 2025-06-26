Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 22,232 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $30,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $5,532,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $12,890,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CR opened at $185.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $191.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

