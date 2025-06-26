Head-To-Head Contrast: ATI (NYSE:ATI) vs. Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS)

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ATI has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Steel has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATI and Worthington Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI 8.93% 21.37% 7.66% Worthington Steel 3.41% 9.58% 6.02%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI $4.36 billion 2.69 $367.80 million $2.76 30.09 Worthington Steel $3.43 billion 0.39 $154.70 million $2.14 12.30

ATI has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel. Worthington Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ATI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Worthington Steel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATI and Worthington Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI 0 1 7 0 2.88 Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00

ATI currently has a consensus price target of $78.29, suggesting a potential downside of 5.74%. Worthington Steel has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Worthington Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than ATI.

Summary

ATI beats Worthington Steel on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI

ATI Inc. produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. ATI Inc. serves to aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, construction and mining, food equipment and appliances, and medical markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

