Top Fintech Stocks To Consider – June 23rd

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, Currenc Group, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to deliver, automate or enhance financial services—everything from digital payments and online lending to asset management and insurance. These firms often leverage innovations like mobile apps, artificial intelligence, blockchain and big data to disrupt traditional banking and financial processes. Investors in fintech stocks seek exposure to the rapid growth and digital transformation of the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $56.96 on Monday, reaching $2,460.77. 244,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,387.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,090.27. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,563.21 and a 12 month high of $2,635.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,089,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.85. 1,496,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,777. Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Currenc Group (CURR)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Currenc Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 117,315,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,012. Currenc Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

