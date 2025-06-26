Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today – June 23rd

Halliburton, Waste Management, and Fluor are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that specialize in the collection, treatment, disposal and recycling of municipal, industrial or hazardous waste. These firms generate steady revenue from long-term contracts and service fees, making them a defensive sector that often delivers stable cash flows and dividends regardless of economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,287,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,871. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

FLR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

