Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $400,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

