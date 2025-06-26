Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,864 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $40,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.03.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

