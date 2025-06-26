Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

AVDE stock opened at $72.32 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $74.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

