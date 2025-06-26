Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

