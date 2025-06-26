NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,224,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after purchasing an additional 582,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after purchasing an additional 581,688 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after purchasing an additional 414,932 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $216.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

