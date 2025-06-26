Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.04 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

