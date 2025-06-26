Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Invests $309,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $968,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 91,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.297 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

